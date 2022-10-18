LUG UK 2023

About LUG UK

Hosted alongside CIUK in Manchester, this event brings together the UK Lustre Community, with keynote speakers from Lustre open source contributors, engineers and partners, sharing their experience and technology roadmap updates.

Lustre User Group UK

DATE:
6th December 2023

TIME:
14:00 - 17:00 (GMT)
Followed by Networking Reception

LOCATION:
Manchester Central Convention Centre

Gold Sponsors

Featured Speakers

Dr. Robert Esnouf
Director of Research Computing
Rich Mansfield
SE Technical Manager
Peter Jones
Director of Engineering

AGENDA

Agenda is currently in development and not final*
TimeSession
13:30Registration, Coffee
14:00Welcome
14:15Lustre Users
15:15Break
15:30Lustre Contributors
17:00 - 19:00Networking Reception

LUG UK Committee

There will be a meeting of the LUG UK committee meeting from 13:00 before the main sessions, to elect the steering committee and plan for user workshops during 2024. All are welcome to attend.

If you would like to attend the committee meeting, please let us know with a separate email to lug-uk@whamcloud.com to help us with planning.

The Lustre® trademark is jointly owned by OpenSFS© and EOFS©
Contact

Interested to speak at this or future events?
Request information on sponsorship opportunities?

Submit a session proposal to lug-uk@whamcloud.com