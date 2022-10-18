About LUG UK
Hosted alongside CIUK in Manchester, this event brings together the UK Lustre Community, with keynote speakers from Lustre open source contributors, engineers and partners, sharing their experience and technology roadmap updates.
Featured Speakers
Dr. Robert Esnouf
Director of Research Computing
Rich Mansfield
SE Technical Manager
Peter Jones
Director of Engineering
AGENDA
Agenda is currently in development and not final*
|Time
|Session
|13:30
|Registration, Coffee
|14:00
|Welcome
|14:15
|Lustre Users
|15:15
|Break
|15:30
|Lustre Contributors
|17:00 - 19:00
|Networking Reception
LUG UK Committee
There will be a meeting of the LUG UK committee meeting from 13:00 before the main sessions, to elect the steering committee and plan for user workshops during 2024. All are welcome to attend.
If you would like to attend the committee meeting, please let us know with a separate email to lug-uk@whamcloud.com to help us with planning.
Contact
Interested to speak at this or future events?
Request information on sponsorship opportunities?
Submit a session proposal to lug-uk@whamcloud.com